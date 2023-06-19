Saturday’s Juneteenth celebrations began with runners, hitting the course and ended in music, dancing and laughter.
While Juneteenth has only been a federal holiday for two years, the Manhattan community has celebrated this holiday for the last 33 years.
“Anything that is community driven is important and should be supported,” said Kyla Jade, who sang at this year’s celebration in Manhattan. “So the only thing I would ask is that Manhattan jumps behind the Juneteenth program next year and do everything they can to support it.”
The day started off with a 5K, group yoga and a Zumba session at Douglas Park.
Shortly after, Mayor Mark Hatesohl gave a speech, and many participated in a unity walk from Long’s Park back to Douglass Park, where many festivities were underway.
Douglass Park was filled with vendors, community members, food and music.
One vendor, AniQueia Shay, was selling her abstract Afro-centric acrylic paintings. She said she finds fulfillment in seeing others enjoy her creations.
“I’ve had people tell me that some of these pieces are in their praying spaces and that’s honorable to me,” Shay said. “I can’t even describe how that makes me feel.”
Later in the evening, Jade, an R&B and gospel artist who was on “The Voice,” performed at City Park.
She encouraged the audience to interact and sing with her and even went into the audience to sing “What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye.
“Any time people dance and sing it makes it that much more fun,” Jade said. “I think just being able to go into the crowd and tough the people is a big part.”
The night ended with the crowd boogieing and the music roaring a finale.
“I’m great, exhausted and still on a high from that performance we got to see,” Juneteenth committee co-chair Jurdene Coleman said. “I thought we had a great Juneteenth celebration this year.”