A Riley County judge has sentenced a Junction City woman to eight months in prison for her role in a 2017 murder in Riley County.
Riley County Judge John Bosch last week sentenced Bobbie Jo Long, 44, of Junction City to serve eight months with the Kansas Department of Corrections and 18 months of probation.
Long had pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing apprehension or prosecution in connection with the death of Carrie Jones, 48, of Junction City, who was found dead from a gunshot wound in rural Riley County in October 2017.
Prosecutors said Long knowingly aided Steven Meredith, who was previously convicted in the case, with the intent to help him avoid punishment.
Long initially faced charges of aggravated kidnapping and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
Police arrested Meredith, 32, of Junction City, in 2018. A Riley County judge in 2019 sentenced him to 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.
Prosecutors alleged Meredith shot Jones because she was a confidential informant for police, and he thought she would reveal he was selling drugs.