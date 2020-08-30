Joshua Pritchard, of Junction City, was recently named to the Columbia College dean’s list for the summer semestester. Pritchard attended online classes.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
