Some portions of Junction City remained without water Friday because of damages the water plant sustained from the storm Wednesday.
The Geary County Emergency Operation Center held meetings Thursday and Friday with Junction City, Milford, Grandview Plaza and Geary County officials in attendance to go over the current status and update everyone on damages sustained from Wednesday’s severe weather.
Officials are asking Junction City and Grandview Plaza residents to conserve water as the Junction City Water Plant had sustained damage and is currently being worked on to restore services, Junction City Police Department Public Information Officer Cadin Sanner said. Officials said they hoped to restore water services by Friday evening.
The Junction City government issued a boil water order for those who can still get water from the faucets. Officials said the boil water order would remain for Junction City, Grandview Plaza and Geary County Rural Water District No. 1 until the Kansas Department of Health and Environment can confirm the water is safe for consumption.
“As a precaution measure we are advising citizens to boil water for human consumption,” City Manager Allen Dinkel said. “Work is being done to restore the system as soon as possible, and we will continue to update the public as we learn more.”
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said people in the affected areas should observe the following precautions until further notice:
- If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
- Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation, or use bottled water.
- Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic ice maker.
- Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
- Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.
Grandview Plaza had received authorization from the state government to set up a temporary burn site off Witt Road for downed trees and limbs, Sanner said.
Geary County Public Works Department announced that Geary County Public Works Landfill at East Street (South on Interstate 70) will be open to the public on Saturday for the disposal of brush and trees.
It is free to the Geary County residents. The hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. All fees are waived for the commercial customer until Dec. 22.
For Geary County residents who are still without power, there are two locations currently accepting residents for shelter:
- JC Naz at 1025 S. Washington St. in Junction City, open 24 hours.
- 12th Street Community Center at 1002 W. 12th St. in Junction City, open from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m.
Junction City Public Works also has placed portable restrooms (porta-potties) at various locations:
- Municipal Building (700 N. Jefferson St. on the Seventh St. side of the building)
- Opera House (135 W. Seventh St.)
- East Plant (427 Grant Ave.)
- Southwest Plant (3200 Industrial St.)
- Parks and Rec (2307 N. Jackson St.)
- 12th Street Community Center (1002 W. 12th St.)
- Fire Station No. 2 (2245 Lacey Drive)
- Heritage Park (intersection of Sixth and Washington streets)
- Public Works (2324 N. Jackson St.)
- Water Treatment Facility (2101 N. Jackson St.)
- Grandview Plaza Community Center (406 State St.)
Sanner said the department will send out further updates as they become available.