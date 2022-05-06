The Junction City Middle School teacher, whose racist tweets resurfaced online in March, will resign from her teaching position at the end of the 2021-22 school year.
Annemarie Charland, a 6th-grade math teacher, apologized for the tweets last month, saying that she posted them in 2014 and before, some when she was still a teenager. Screenshots of the tweets started to reappear on social media March 12.
Charland, née Bucholtz, graduated from Manhattan High in 2013, which would make her 27 or 28 years old.
A few of the tweets in the screenshots include racist jokes. One post suggests Black men should be in the field, and another post refers to a Black individual along the hashtag “#slave.”
The resurfaced tweets caused an outcry from parents and community members who started calling the school and USD 475 Geary County Schools to ask for Charland’s removal from her position.
The personnel report in the consent agenda for Tuesday evening’s USD 475 Board of Education meeting included a list of certified personnel resigning at the end of the 2021-22 school year, which included Charland.
Charland did not respond to attempts to reach her concerning her resignation, and Geary County Schools chose not to comment on the matter.
