A Geary County judge on Wednesday sentenced a Junction City man to life in prison for killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child in a 2018 murder-for-hire plot.
According to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office, District Judge Steven Hornbaker sentenced Dion Jamal Green, 35, to two consecutive life terms in prison without the possibility of parole for 50 years for two counts of first-degree murder.
Green pleaded guilty to the charges in June.
The charges were related to the December 2018 deaths of Jenna Schafer, 31, of Junction City and her unborn child.
Junction City police found Schafer dead Christmas Day from an apparent gunshot wound around 9:30 a.m. at 948 Grant Ave. No. 154.
Authorities consider Schafer’s death to be part of a “contract killing,” and said Green was hired to kill Schafer.
According to court documents, after police took the man into custody, Green said he shot Schafer in exchange for $1,000. Green later led them to the murder weapon hidden inside the hotel room he had been staying.