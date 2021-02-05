A Riley County judge on Thursday sentenced a 19-year-old Junction City man to about 5 1/2 years in prison for a shooting in early 2020.
Jalen Gill pleaded guilty in December to a number of charges related to the shooting, including criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied building, aggravated assault and endangering a child. In turn, the state agreed to dismiss one count of attempted second-degree murder.
Some charges stem from an incident on Jan. 29, 2020, when Gill fired at a residence in southwest Manhattan with multiple people inside after an altercation. One of Gill’s bullets hit a man in his back, and he received treatment for a non life-threatening injury. Other charges are related to a July 25, 2020, incident in Riley County when Gill pulled out a firearm after an argument with a group of people.
Following the requests in the plea agreement, Judge Kendra Lewison issued a reduced sentence on the firearm charge, the most severe one, of 68 months in prison with a 36-month post-release supervision period. Lewison could’ve sentenced Gill to as much as 247 months for that charge.
For the other charges, she sentenced Gill to 11 months in prison each on four counts of aggravated assault and 12 months each on three counts of endangering a child.
All the sentences will be served concurrently. In a separate case, Lewison also sentenced Gill to 46 months in prison for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana with a 24-month post-release supervision period. This sentence also runs concurrently.
For all cases, she assessed related costs and fees of just under $2,000.
Just before the sentencing, Gill apologized to the victims in the case and said he was wrong.
“This is not me, but it is my actions,” he said, saying he needed time to grow and reflect.