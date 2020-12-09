A Junction City man on Wednesday pleaded guilty to multiple assault charges from the past year, which included shooting and injuring a man.
Jalen Gill, 19, pleaded to criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied building, aggravated assault and three counts of endangering a child stemming from an incident Jan. 29 in southwest Manhattan when Gill fired at a home with several people inside after an altercation.
Tevin Andrews, who had been standing on the other side of the front door, received a bullet wound to his back, and emergency responders took him to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.
Deputy Riley County Attorney Trinity Muth said prior to the shooting, Gill pulled a handgun on Andrews and when Andrews shut the door, Gill fired.
Gill also pleaded to another three counts of aggravated assault from a July 25 incident in Riley County when he got into an argument with people and pulled out a firearm, and one count of distribution or possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
The criminal discharge of a firearm charge carries a prison sentence of 55 to 247 months and an up to $300,000 fine; the aggravated assault charges include 11 to 34 months prison time and an up to $100,000 fine; the endangering a child charge include one year of prison time and an up to $2,000 fine; and the distribution of marijuana charge carries a sentence of 14 to 51 months in prison and an up to $300,000 fine.
Gill may be subject to a parole period of up to 36 months and would also have to register as an offender.
Because Gill pleaded guilty, prosecutors agreed to recommend prison sentences on the lower end of the sentencing range and that the sentences run concurrently, as well as dropped a few other related charges.
Gill’s sentencing is set for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 4 with District Judge Kendra Lewison presiding.