A Junction City man on Thursday pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree felony murder related to a “contract killing” in Junction City in 2018, according to the Kansas Attorney General’s Office.
Dion Jamel Green, 34, pleaded to the counts in Geary County District Court, which Judge Steven Hornbaker accepted.
The charges stem from the murder of Jenna Schafer, 31, of Junction City, who also was pregnant at the time. Police found Schafer dead from a gunshot wound Christmas morning in 2018 in the 900 block of Grant Avenue.
Geary County Attorney Krista Blaisdell had said Green was hired to kill Schafer.
According to court documents, after police took the man into custody, Green said he shot Schafer in exchange for $1,000. Green later led them to the murder weapon hidden inside the hotel room he had been staying at.
Law enforcement officer also arrested two other men in connection to the incident, including Mashaun Baker, who was accused of hiring Green, and Jeremiah Grubb, who was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, but prosecutors later dropped the charges against them.
Hornbaker scheduled Green’s sentencing for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 28.