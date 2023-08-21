Junction City man arrested for child sex crimes Staff reports Aug 21, 2023 11 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Riley County police arrested a Junction City man on a Riley County District Court warrant for child sex crimes at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday at 219 Custer Ave.Blake Wiliiam Konkright, 19, is charged with aggravated indecent liberties with an 8-year-old female from an incident in late July 2022.Konkright is held at Riley County jail on $40,000 bond. The nature of the crime disqualifies mentioning victim names. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More from this section +2 SEE IT: RAF parachute display team’s jaw-dropping display Why it's important for presidents to visit after disaster strikes +4 Black Americans struggle to find skincare products that work Latest News Manhattan heat shatters 87-year Kansas record to become hottest place in the US Riley County Commission lowers 2024 fire department budget by 13% LABCo to close at end of year Man arrested after fleeing car crash, abandoned a 3-year-old child Manhattan Regional Airport construction delayed until end of September Bob Dylan announces fall Midwest concert dates, starts in Kansas City Manhattan location of Seoul USA to close until further notice Junction City man arrested for child sex crimes Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMarion County Record publishes in defiance of police raid — and gets seized property backCouple finds $5,000 treasure to conclude Outdoor Bank's 11-day huntSchool board candidate says opponent misquoted him on LGBTQ+ commentsCivil rights group files complaint saying a KSU diversity scholarship is 'racial segregation'Daughter of MHS grad to compete in U.S. OpenYoung couple climbs closer to a goal after finding the 'golden ticket' in a $5,000 reward treasure huntMeghan, Duchess of Sussex ‘may have used $2k necklace to pay tribute to family’Manhattan heat shatters 87-year Kansas record to become hottest place in the USK-State blows out UAE Select in final international scrimmageDorst says MHS parking is manageable despite 526 more students at West Campus Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Back To School 2023 Aug 12, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.