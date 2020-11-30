Students at Junction City High School will be learning from home for the month of December.
JCHS students will not have classes Nov. 30 or Dec. 1 and will begin remote learning on Dec. 2. The district gave students two days off from classes to retrieve their materials from school and to allow teachers to prepare for the transition. USD 475 officials announced the change over the weekend, following a recommendation from the Geary County Health Department in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Teachers will work remotely from their regular classrooms for the month of December, and this change only applies to JCHS. There are currently no discussions about switching other schools in the district to remote learning, and other students in the district will have school normally on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
JCHS students and parents will receive remote learning schedules and any item pick-up alerts via email. Students will be able to briefly enter the building to retrieve their classroom items, and wireless hotspot devices can be issued to students without adequate internet access at home. The kitchen staff will still provide meals to staff members, and people can pick them at the HD Karns Building, 300 W. Ninth St. in Junction City. Students that live on Fort Riley can pick up meals at any district school closest to them, and the meals are free this school year.
Concerns shared by the Geary County Health Department helped inform the district’s decision to move online. On Friday, the health department issued a recommendation to the district to implement a distance learning platform, after an increase in the number of teachers quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure. The health department noted a sharp uptick in the number of quarantined staff and students after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Practices for winter sports will continue as normal, for now. However, no transportation services will be provided for students taking part in winter sports practices, and students and their parents are encouraged to share any concerns or questions directly with their coaches.
JCHS students involved in the Innovations program at the HD Karns building are so far not affected by this change and will be receiving more information via email from the district.
USD 475 officials and JCHS administrators will assess the situation over winter break, and then decide whether it is safe for students to return to in-person classes when school resumes on Jan. 4.