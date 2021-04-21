The Junction City school board has given Merrier Jackson the principal’s job at Junction City High School, removing the “interim” tag on her title.
Jackson had been serving as a fill-in principal since November, when the school district suspended previous Principal Melissa Sharp. Sharp allegedly told a student to remove a hijab, which is a garment worn by some Muslim women.
The school board voted unanimously Tuesday night to give the job to Jackson on a more permanent basis.
Sharp, who had been suspended with pay, resigned “a few months back,” Superintendent Reginald Eggleston said Tuesday, without providing an exact date.
Jackson’s official role as JCHS’s permanent principal began Wednesday.
“When I look at Ms. Jackson, she’s been a principal I believe 14 years already, has a strong background in school improvement and a great understanding of the role that the master schedule, student achievement, the backgrounds of the teachers — how all that fits in to build a strong program,” Eggleston said. “So (I’m) really excited about her being on the team.”
Jackson is originally from Alabama.
“She had been a principal several years there, worked her way up the district, worked at the state department, and ended up we were able to recruit her to come out here,” Eggleston said.
She came in to assist at JCHS as additional staff for about a week before being chosen as interim principal, Eggleston said.
Sharp made $127,699 in 2020, according to pay records. Jackson made $17,718 in 2020.