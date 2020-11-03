Junction City High School principal Melissa Sharp has been suspended with pay following an incident in which she allegedly asked a Muslim student to remove her hijab.
The USD 475 board of education on Monday voted unanimously after a 45-minute executive session to suspend Sharp pending further action.
Board president Rina Neal gave a statement following the vote.
“The board of education has thoroughly reviewed the results of the investigation concerning the incident at Junction City High School,” she said. “An acting principal will be appointed. We will use this as an opportunity to rededicate our efforts to create an inclusive environment for all. We appreciate your support of our students and school district.”
Superintendent Reginald Eggleston confirmed after the meeting that the suspension would be long-term.
“Based on the board's decision tonight, it will be for the duration of the year,” he said. “Well, that just basically gives the board ample time to make any future decisions. And at this present moment, consensus was given that that was just the best move to make — under all the circumstances that are before us.”
Last month, students said a hall monitor asked a Muslim student to remove her hijab. When she refused, she was instructed by the hall monitor to report to the principal.
There, students said the girl was instructed to write about the cultural significance of her hijab.
Sharp sent out an email later in the day in response to the “peaceful protest” by the students and to clarify “the litany of misinformation out in the public and in social media.”
“At no time over the last two days (or ever) was any student asked to remove a hijab from their head,” she wrote. “Under the guidelines of our student information book and current school dress code, it states the following: The school requests that parents or guardians contact their student’s academy administrator when health, medical, or religious reasons require exceptions to the guidelines. This is a common practice at JCHS and has been so for many years.”