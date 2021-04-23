Judy Davis, the longtime director of The Crisis Center in Manhattan, died Friday at age 74.
She died at home in the care of her three children, according to her obituary (Page A2), after a battle with metastatic lung cancer.
Davis’ greatest legacy was her work to protect vulnerable women and their children during her 35-year tenure as the executive director of The Crisis Center — from 1981 to 1992 and then from 1997 until her death.
She worked in the Office of Student Life from 1992 to 1997, where she was director of the Women’s Center.
Davis started what became the Crisis Center, which provides a safe place for victims of domestic violence, in 1979 in response to what was then a little-known problem. She organized shelters, implemented a phone service and raised money to make it what it is today.
Davis was an advocate for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, and she was known locally for increasing awareness and understanding of those problems.
Her obituary says that even as she became weak from cancer, she worked as long as she could.
In her obituary, her family called her “a woman of unquestionable conviction and fierce integrity who desired to live a life of purpose and intent.”
It said that although she won’t see the completion of the center’s new safe house, she was comforted to know that a long-held dream would be realized.
Davis was born in Frankfort, Kansas, and graduated from Linn High School in 1963. In 1981 and 1988 respectively, she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in political science from Kansas State University.