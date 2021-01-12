A Riley County judge on Monday set a weeklong trial date in June for former Bob’s Diner owner Robert Iacobellis, who is charged with multiple child sexual abuse allegations.
At a status hearing in Riley County District Court and via Zoom, Judge Kendra Lewison scheduled a seven-day jury trial to take place from June 10 to June 18. It’s expected the first two days will be used to select the jury.
Iacobellis faces 18 counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, four counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and four counts of rape. The alleged incidents occurred between 2010 and 2019 with three girls under the age of 15.
Lewison scheduled another status hearing in the case for 9 a.m. April 21.