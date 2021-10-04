A Fort Riley man appeared in court Monday in a child rape case that also involves three other soldiers.
Brian Markel Griffith, who was 20 at the time of his arrest, faces two counts of rape and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy with a child. Griffith appeared in Riley County District Court on Monday morning for an arraignment, which is a formal reading of charges. His next court appearance was set for Dec. 10.
The incidents with Griffith took place in May 2020.
During a hearing for one of the other defendants, the girl, who is 13 but was 12 at the time of the incidents, testified she had created a profile on the app BLK, a dating service for Black men and women, indicating she was 19 years old. She was identified by her initials in court, but The Mercury typically does not identify victims of sexual crimes.
Judge John Bosch previously sealed the affidavit with Griffith’s case.
Tavian Garrett, 23, Zelond Benymon, 19, and Jamichael Strahan, 19, all of Fort Riley, also face similar charges.
On Sept. 16, Griffith’s attorney filed a motion for the judge to consolidate the charges and join all the jury trials together. Prosecutors on Sept. 27 asked that the court deny that request.
The other defendants also have asked to consolidate charges. The hearings for those motions are set for December.
While all four cases involve the same victim, there is no evidence that the defendants knew each other, prosecutors say.
The alleged crimes also occurred at different times and at different places, prosecutors say.