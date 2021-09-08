Judge sets April trial for Manhattan man accused of double murder Staff reports Sep 8, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Riley County Courthouse Staff photo by Nickolas Oatley Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A Manhattan man accused of killing two people last year will go to trial in April.Judge John Bosch on Tuesday set a jury trial for Montrell Vassar from April 5-15, 2022, in Riley County District Court.Vassar is charged with two counts of first-degree murder and possession of stolen property for the shooting deaths of Skylar Havens, 19, and Javion Gray, 23, on Oct. 9, 2020.Police said Vassar knew the two men he's accused of killing.A pretrial hearing will take place 1 p.m. March 7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Montrell Vassar John Bosch Trial Jury Trial Criminal Law Law Crime April Pretrial Judge More from this section End of federal unemployment raises questions about fraud, joblessness Colorado child dies on amusement park ride John R. Alley, Jr., MD, FACS is recognized by Continental Who's Who Latest News Bergman Elementary student hit by vehicle at bus stop What fans should expect at K-State, MHS football home openers Murray in motion: Cards weigh how much to run star QB 'No nostalgia': For Flores, Dolphins-Pats is just business Seeking RB help, Ravens sign Le'Veon Bell to practice squad Judge sets April trial for Manhattan man accused of double murder Texas NAACP files federal complaint over "The Eyes of Texas" GLICK Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKansas State cruises past Stanford, 24-7, in season openerRiley County tallies three more COVID-19 deathsJayson EbertManhattan football opens season with win at Garden CityNearly a decade after watching from stands at AT&T Stadium, Kansas State's Deuce Vaughn ready to see a dream come true'Not giving up' | Manhattan residents work to bring Afghans to America as Taliban tightens gripCar fire damages 7 vehicles at auto shopSkylar Thompson looks to add to legacy of No. 7 at Kansas State'It's humbling': Rough 2020 season makes Chris Klieman more appreciative of historic success at North Dakota StateManhattan Public Library names new director Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Finance M108084 2022 RC Hearing Court Services Officer Join Us at KS Bulletin