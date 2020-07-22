A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced a Manhattan man to eight years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.
According to the Kansas U.S. Attorney’s Office, Bryan S. Duncan, 35, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.
In the plea, Duncan admitted that undercover investigators found child pornography on his online account on a peer file-sharing program. The attorney’s office said investigators found electronic devices with 450 video files at his home while they executed a search warrant.
Duncan has a previous child pornography conviction from 2005.