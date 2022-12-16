Judge Grant Bannister in a hearing Friday in Riley County District Court requested bank statements from Super Cub. The Aggieville business is part of an ongoing dispute.

Attorneys for Taylor Carr, who owned 33% of Super Cub Inc., made a motion to enforce a request for bank statements from Super Cub’s owners, Diane Meredith and David Sauter for all bank statements. Bannister denied the motion and requested all bank statements from Super Cub by Dec. 30.