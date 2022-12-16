Judge Grant Bannister in a hearing Friday in Riley County District Court requested bank statements from Super Cub. The Aggieville business is part of an ongoing dispute.
Attorneys for Taylor Carr, who owned 33% of Super Cub Inc., made a motion to enforce a request for bank statements from Super Cub’s owners, Diane Meredith and David Sauter for all bank statements. Bannister denied the motion and requested all bank statements from Super Cub by Dec. 30.
Carr said she is requesting all bank statements because while working there from May 3, 2017, to Sept. 17, 2021, she saw transactions being made to other Super Cub accounts like Acme Local, a company under the same entity. She also said she saw transactions involving more company credit cards than the two she knew of.
Rodney Olsen, Meredith and Sauter’s attorney, said that there was no reason for a court hearing since Carr and her attorney, Summer Dierks, didn’t question the defendants about the requests or communicate with them about them.
“We do not need to come in and hang our dirty laundry in front of you; we need to communicate,” Rombold said.
Dierks then said that she sent more than 15 different requests regarding Super Cub’s bank statements, but she never got a verified response after sending the “Golden Rule” letter, giving Meredith and Sauter 10 days to respond to the requests.
During her testimony, Carr said she decided to bring the bank statement issue to court because of the difficulties she has had getting the information. Dierks also mentioned that she had been asking for the statements for over a year.
Mediation is set for Jan. 9 where Carr, Meredith, Sauter, and their attorneys will talk more about the case and try to reach an agreement. Carr said she doesn’t want to show up without all the financial information.
Carr also requested for attorney fee’s from Super Cub, but Bannister didn’t grant or deny them and said it depends on how the case continues to unfold.
Carr filed a lawsuit in June alleging that Meredith and Sauter, who are married, had made “unknown and substantial transactions” that violated the terms of the corporation’s operating agreement.
According to court documents, Carr tried to withdraw from the partnership beginning in September 2021 and requested financial information, which she said was her right as a stockholder. She also made a demand for the distribution of wages. According to the complaint, Meredith and Sauter wouldn’t provide the information or give her the money she believed she was owed.
Bannister filed a default judgment to dissolve the company, but that decision was set aside in October. In November, Super Cub filed a counterclaim against Carr, saying that she was only entitled to 10% of the company’s net revenue until the initial investment. Since that amount is not repaid, they she has received 23.4% more than she should have from incorporation to the present and owes Super Cub that money.