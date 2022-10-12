A judge has overturned a default judgment calling for the dissolution of Aggieville businesses Super Cub and Acme Local.
Riley County District Court Chief Judge Grant Bannister on Friday overturned the previous judgment in a lawsuit brought by former owner Taylor Carr.
Peter Rombold, attorney for Super Cub, confirmed the ruling.
“Things have been restored to the status quo,” Olson said Tuesday.
He declined to discuss further details.
The lawsuit involved Super Cub, 622 N. Manhattan Ave., which prints custom stickers, pins and other items, and Acme Local, 1223 1/2 Moro St., which sells clothes, hats and accessories with local and regional logos.
Carr, who owned 33% of Super Cub Inc., first filed a lawsuit in June alleging that Meredith and Sauter, who are married, had made “unknown and substantial transactions” that violated the terms of the corporation’s operating agreement.
According to court documents, Carr tried to withdraw from the partnership beginning in September 2021 and requested financial information, which she said was her right as a stockholder. She also made a demand for distribution of wages. According to the complaint, Meredith and Sauter wouldn’t provide the information or give her the money she believed she was owed.
Bannister made a default judgment in mid-August that the company’s assets should be dissolved and distributed by a court-appointed receiver. Meredith and Sauter later filed a motion to set aside the judgment.
Rombold said Thursday in court that Carr’s attorney didn’t properly direct the lawsuit. Rombold said the proper way to file a lawsuit would be to present it to the defendants’ lawyer first.
Carr’s attorney, Summer Dierks, said she notified Meredith and Sauter about the lawsuit in an e-mail. Carr said she gave an appropriate amount of time to respond to the lawsuit. She said she mailed it on July 27 before it went to the court on Aug. 8. Rumbold said mail gets lost, and it can take more than 12 days to receive something.
Meredith and Sauter own several Aggieville businesses. They have Public Hall, Acme Gift, The Dusty Bookshelf and Thread. They also are part owners of Varsity Donuts.