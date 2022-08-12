A Riley County court this week ordered the owners of a company connected to two Aggieville businesses — Super Cub and Acme Local — to dissolve the corporation after one of the owners sued the other two for violating the terms of their partnership.
The lawsuit involved Super Cub, 622 N. Manhattan Ave., which prints custom stickers, pins and other items, and Acme Local, 1223 1/2 Moro St., which sells clothes, hats and accessories with local and regional logos.
Taylor Carr, who owns 33% of Super Cub Inc., in June filed a lawsuit alleging that the other two owners, Diane Meredith and David Sauter, who are married, had made “unknown and substantial transactions” that violated the terms of the corporation’s operating agreement.
According to court documents, Carr tried to withdraw from the partnership beginning in September 2021 and requested financial information, which she said was her right as a stockholder. She also made a demand for distribution of wages.
According to the complaint, Meredith and Sauter wouldn’t provide the information or give her the money.
Carr, a designer who worked as creative director for the company, filed the petition June 17. Judge Grant Bannister made a default judgement Monday.
According to documents, Meredith and Sauter didn’t respond or file the required answer to the petition.
Bannister ruled that the company’s assets should be dissolved, making all records available to Carr and disposing of assets in a “fair and equitable manner” as determined by a court-appointed receiver.
Meredith and Sauter own several Aggieville businesses. They have Public Hall, which is a coffee shop with a fitness studio in half of the space.
They own Acme Global Industries Inc., which includes Aggieville’s Acme Gift. They own The Dusty Bookshelf and Thread, a screen printing business.
Meredith and Sauter also are part owners of Varsity Donuts.
When asked by The Mercury, Meredith and Sauter on Friday declined to comment about the judgment.