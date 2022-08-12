111021_mer_new_rainyaggieville-11.jpg

Cassidy Crites works a sewing machine at Super Cub in Aggieville in 2021.

 Staff photo by Lucas Boland

A Riley County court this week ordered the owners of a company connected to two Aggieville businesses — Super Cub and Acme Local — to dissolve the corporation after one of the owners sued the other two for violating the terms of their partnership.

The lawsuit involved Super Cub, 622 N. Manhattan Ave., which prints custom stickers, pins and other items, and Acme Local, 1223 1/2 Moro St., which sells clothes, hats and accessories with local and regional logos.