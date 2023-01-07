A Riley County judge on Friday found probable cause to move forward with a Manhattan man’s child sex crimes case.
Tristian Gooden Heit, 27, appeared before Judge William Malcolm for a preliminary hearing at the Riley County District Courthouse. He is charged with 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a child, one count of computer unlawful acts, and one count of interference with a law enforcement officer.
During the afternoon of July 26, Heit allegedly sent himself nude photos of a minor girl through the girl’s boyfriend’s cellphone.
The girl had been sending nude photos to her boyfriend, who is also a minor, throughout the two years of their relationship. The boy lived at Opportunities Unlimited, a boy’s home in Ogden, and Heit was one of the staff members.
During his testimony, the boy said Heit had smoked marijuana with him and two other boys in the home while on a walk outside. Once they got back, the boy wanted to connect his cellphone to the Wi-Fi at the home. He gave his phone to Heit and left to go outside and walk around the block.
The girl noticed her boyfriend wasn’t messaging her during that time. During both testimonies, they stated they share each other’s passwords on Snapchat.
The girl logged into the boy’s Snapchat and noticed that a Google folder with the nude photos she had sent to her boyfriend was sent to Heit. The girl said she told her sister about it immediately.
While Heit had the boy’s phone, the boy ran into his girlfriend’s sister, who was also walking, where she informed him that the girl and their mom knows about the pictures being sent and that the cops had already been called.
The boy said was confused and went back to the boys’ home, where he asked Heit if he knew of anything weird going on and Heit said no. Heit gave him his phone back, but the boy didn’t see any messages going out to Heit on Snapchat. The boy said he then told other staff members and his friends about the situation.
Once Riley County police arrived, officers talked to Heit. RCPD officer Neil Ramsey said while talking to Heit at the scene, Heit said he was going to make a phone call to a family member. Ramsey said he noticed that Heit was on speaker and could see him go to settings to try to delete his data. Ramsey said he tried taking the phone from Heit, but he was resisting.
Before RCPD took the phone, Ramsey said Heit was compliant and helped scroll through his phone, and no nude pictures were found. After RCPD took the phone, they got a search warrant to download all data from his Google account. After the search, the data showed that he originally did have the pictures but they were deleted. In total, police found 15 pictures he had sent to himself.
Upon hearing the testimony and viewing evidence presented during the hearing, Malcolm said the court found there was probable cause that Heit committed the acts.
Malcolm along with Heit’s attorney Lora Ingels and state prosecutor Bethany Fields will talk privately to set up an arraignment date.