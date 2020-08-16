A Riley County judge on Friday found probable cause to move forward with a Manhattan man’s case related to the November shooting death of Tanner Zamecnik.
Jaylon Hitsman, 20, appeared before Judge James Kepple for a preliminary hearing at the Riley County District Courthouse. He is charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm.
On the evening of Nov. 1, Zamecnik was shot and killed during an alleged marijuana sale turned attempted robbery.
Police and EMS responded to Park Place Apartments in the 1400 block of Cambridge Place about 10 p.m. and found Zamecnik suffering from a gunshot wound on his upper torso. EMS took him and his passenger, Courtney Yowell, to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment, but Zamecnik later died from his injuries.
Officers arrested Hitsman, his older brother, Dylan, Richard Goens and Shamar Sutton in connection to the incident.
Sutton, who signed an agreement with the Riley County Attorney’s office to testify in exchange for lesser charges, said Friday he’d acted as the driver in the incident. He said he’d gone to Goens’ apartment to purchase marijuana, but Goens did not have enough. Sutton said Goens invited the Hitsmans over, and the group discussed how to acquire more marijuana, including robbing someone the Hitsmans knew. Sutton said the Hitsmans, whom he had never met before, said Zamecnik had dated their sister.
Before the four left the house to meet with Zamecnik, Sutton said Goens showed them a handgun he had.
“He just said he was going to take everything he had,” Sutton said.
Sutton said he parked in the apartment complex where Zamecnik could not easily see the vehicle. He said the brothers walked over to sit in the back of Zamecnik’s vehicle. After a few minutes, Sutton said Dylan texted them a signal, and Goens left the car to approach Zamecnik’s car. Sutton said he saw the brothers jump out of the backseat and a flash and heard the sound of a gun going off. Zamecnik’s vehicle reversed during the process and drove forward, hitting another vehicle, and pushed the two cars into the apartment building.
Sutton said Goens returned to the car and said he thought he shot someone. Sutton said he did not see where the Hitsmans went, and he and Goens returned to Goens’ apartment. Sutton said he did not want anything further to do with the incident, so he purchased what marijuana Goens had left, refused to pick up the Hitsmans when they called and left on his own.
Courtney Yowell, who also was in Zamecnik’s vehicle during the shooting, said several bones in her leg were fractured when the vehicle pulled forward and crashed.
Yowell, who was a longtime friend of Zamecnik’s, said she had never been involved when he sold marijuana although she knew it happened. She said she was going to grab a few items inside her apartment while the deal took place, but since the buyers had not yet arrived when she finished, she waited inside the car with Zamecnik. She said two men she did not know entered the backseat and asked to hold the marijuana before buying it, but Zamecnik wouldn’t let them.
“I was very scared because I could tell they might try to rob us,” she said.
Yowell said she heard someone texting in the back and a third man approached the vehicle, opened the back door and asked where was the marijuana. Yowell said the men in the backseat jumped out, and she heard a gun cock before seeing a flash and hearing the gun go off. She said Zamecnik was trying to reverse and speed off, but he became unconscious and the car crashed.
Sutton said out of the two brothers, Jaylon did not engage in the conversation as much. Yowell also said one man spoke more than the other. Despite that, prosecutor Trinity Muth argued that Jaylon actively went along with the plans to rob Zamecnik with the knowledge that Goens also had a gun. Muth asserted that though there seemed to be no specific role for Jaylon outlined that night, he and his brother acted as a ruse during the attempted robbery.
Upon hearing the testimony and viewing evidence presented during the hearing, Kepple said the court found there was probable cause that Jaylon committed the acts he is charged with.
Kepple scheduled an arraignment for Jaylon for 9 a.m. Aug. 31.
Dylan and Goens are scheduled for arraignments 9 a.m. Monday.