A Riley County judge on Friday found probable cause to move forward in the case involving a Fort Riley soldier accused of murdering a fellow soldier in Aggieville.
Tremelle Robert Montgomery, 20, of Fort Riley, appeared before Judge William Malcolm for a preliminary hearing at the Riley County District Courthouse.
He is charged with one count of first-degree murder for the shooting death of fellow Fort Riley soldier Joshua Wardi, 21, on Feb. 5, 2022. He is also facing three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault for Donovan Bastien, Jared Musgrave and Tyrece White.
Montgomery is set for arraignment in front of Judge John Bosch at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 6.
Previously, The Mercury reported investigators said Wardi and Montgomery had been at the same bar in Aggieville on Feb. 5. Officers had Montgomery in custody and had given him a citation for a minor in possession but had released him. They said the two men later had a verbal altercation while they were on Moro Street with separate groups of friends.
Three officers responded to the sound of gunshots at 12:32 a.m. and found Wardi with gunshot wounds; authorities said Wardi died on the scene. Officers chased Montgomery, and one officer fired two rounds at Montgomery during the chase, striking him in the leg and causing him to stop between Moro and Laramie streets.
Riley County Attorney Trinity Muth said there is probable cause that Montgomery acted with pre-mediation and intended to kill Bastien, Musgrave and White, but was stopped by RCPD officers, who shot and wounded Montgomery.
Montgomery remains confined in Riley County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.
Earlier this month, police arrested Jordan Prather, 24, of Junction City, for first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated assault for the same incident.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Prather was an accomplice. The KBI led the investigation of the case because it was an officer-involved shooting.
Prather will appear in court for a status hearing Feb. 7.