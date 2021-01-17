A Riley County judge on Friday dropped one rape count because of a jurisdictional issue for a Fort Riley man charged with sex crimes with a then 12-year-old girl.
At a preliminary hearing in Riley County District Court, Judge Meryl Wilson determined the case against Jamichael Strahan, 19, of Fort Riley, will proceed with one count of rape, two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and two counts of contributing to a child’s misconduct. Wilson dropped one count of rape at the request of the prosecution because the alleged incident took place in Geary County. He also said he did not find the state provided sufficient evidence to uphold an aggravated indecent liberties charge.
Earlier in the hearing, the now 13-year-old girl testified she had posed as a 19-year-old on a dating app where she said she first got in contact with Strahan. She was identified by her initials in court, but The Mercury typically does not identify alleged victims of sexual crimes.
The girl said she didn’t admit to Strahan her actual age at any point though he had asked a few times.
She said she met Strahan in person three times in August. The first time they hung out with friends but were dropped off alone at a hotel in Geary County. The girl said they kissed but did not have sex that night, and Strahan called her an Uber to get back home.
The second time they met, she said Strahan and a friend picked up her and one of her friends, and they all drove to and from Topeka. The girl said she and Strahan performed oral sex on each other sometime during the ride.
During the third encounter, the girl said Strahan picked her up, and they hung out in City Park in Manhattan. As they were preparing to leave from the park, a Riley County police officer intercepted them after the girl’s mother had reported her missing.
Detective Brian Johnson, who investigated the case, testified Friday that at some point during the investigation, he made contact with Strahan who requested to speak to him voluntarily. Johnson said Strahan told him about his meetups with the girl, corroborating what she also had reported.
Police also have arrested other men in relation to the case who are facing similar charges: Tavian Garrett, 23, Zelond Benymon, 19, and Brian Markel Griffith, 20, all of Fort Riley. Police arrested those three in December while Strahan was arrested in August. Prosecutors allege the incidents occurred between May and October.
An arraignment, a formal reading of updated charges, for Strahan is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Feb. 1.