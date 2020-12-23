A Riley County judge granted a dismissal of a sexual assault case against a Texas man.
Judge John Bosch on Dec. 4 accepted the state’s motion to dismiss without prejudice charges against Sean Morgan, 42, of New Braunfels, Texas.
Morgan had previously faced charges of aggravated kidnapping, attempted rape/attempted aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, rape and two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy.
The aggravated kidnapping and attempted rape charges stem from a February 2015 incident involving a now 32-year-old woman and the aggravated sexual battery, rape and aggravated criminal sodomy charges are related to a March 2018 case involving a now 27-year-old woman. Both allegedly occurred in Riley County.
As the case was dismissed without prejudice, prosecutors could potentially file charges against the defendant on the same grounds.
Riley County Deputy Attorney Trinity Muth said in an email that because the case may become pending in the future, he could not discuss further details of the case.