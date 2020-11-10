A Riley County judge on Tuesday ordered Tubby's Sports Bar to close, effective immediately, for violating county and city coronavirus mitigation measures.
Chief Judge Grant Bannister issued the order against the bar and its owner, Ryan Bramhall, after Riley County officials asked for a temporary restraining order.
Court records say the bar is closed as of 10 a.m. Tuesday until it is brought into compliance, which includes staff closing the dance floor to customers, prohibiting customers from drinking unless seated at tables, placing plexiglass or other barriers between booth seating and requiring customers to wear face masks.
The violations stem from instances between Oct. 29 to Oct. 31.
"Failure to comply fully with all terms of this order (is) punishable as a contempt of this Court," the record says.
Riley County had gotten the court's approval on Friday to temporarily close Dirty Dawg Saloon, but the bar reopened Saturday night after becoming compliant with the requirements.
A temporary injunction has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Nov. 17, both for Tubby's Sports Bar and Dirty Dawg Saloon.