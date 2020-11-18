A Riley County judge on Tuesday granted injunctions against two Aggieville bars meaning if they violate the county’s coronavirus health order again, they will be going against a court order.
The injunctions are a more lasting version of previously approved temporary restraining orders against Tubby’s Sports Bar and Dirty Dawg Saloon. Those restraining orders required them to comply with the local health order and city mask ordinance before opening.
Earlier this month, Chief Judge Grant Bannister granted temporary restraining orders against the two bars. The orders technically ordered the bars to close until they reached compliance, but both establishments were able to reopen within a day after saying they adhered to the orders.
The Tuesday hearing was scheduled for both bars, but Riley County Counselor Clancy Holeman said Dirty Dawg Saloon, which is owned by Jeffrey Hawkinson, chose to agree to an injunction. Tubby’s, which is owned by Ryan Bramhall, chose to contest it.
The order essentially requires staff members to keep the dance floor closed to customers, prohibit customers from drinking unless seated at tables, keep plexiglass or other barriers between booth seating in place and require customers to wear face masks. Failure to comply with the injunction may result in the bar owners being held in contempt of court.
There is no set end date for the injunction, but Holeman said it will not be in place indefinitely.
“The judge did not order a specific time on it,” he said. “At some point, the court would probably say, ‘OK, it’s time to have a hearing,’ but more likely it will last as long as necessary just to ensure compliance.”
While local health officer Julie Gibbs can issue orders to close certain establishments for violating the health order, Holeman previously told The Mercury that going through the court system is preferable and the most efficient way of handling matters as there is additional supervision of the process.
According to court documents, the closures stemmed from the bars violating health orders in late October and early November because of crowding, not closing dance floors and allowing people to drink while not seated. They also had not been properly following the city’s ordinance to wear face masks indoors in public spaces, the government says.