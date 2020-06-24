A Manhattan woman facing an attempted first-degree murder charge was appointed a new lawyer Tuesday during a virtual status hearing.
Ashley Nicole Wright, 26, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated burglary. Police arrested her June 12 after responding to a report in Manhattan of a “seriously injured” woman.
The North Central Regional Public Defender’s Office recently submitted a motion to withdraw as Wright’s counsel, citing a possible conflict of interest with another one of its clients.
Riley County Judge William Malcolm accepted the motion and appointed defense lawyer Lora Ingels as her new counsel.
According to a complaint, prosecutors allege that on June 12, Wright beat Amanda Harter with a tire iron and choked her. It alleges that Wright caused “great bodily harm or disfigurement” to the woman and entered a residence without permission to commit a crime.
Police said Hart suffered from “serious, but non-life threatening injuries to her head, resulting from blunt force trauma.” Emergency responders took her to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment, where she was later released.
Wright is confined at the Riley County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
A preliminary status hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. July 14.