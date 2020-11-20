The daughter of a former K-State administrator has died after being hit by a truck in the Boston area.
Virginia “Jinny” Chalmers, 70, a retired Boston Public Schools principal, died Tuesday after being fatally struck by an Eversource utility truck as she rode her bicycle in Milton, Massachusetts.
Jinny’s father, John Chalmers, served as K-State’s vice president for academic affairs from 1969 to 1980. He is the namesake of Chalmers Hall. The family moved to Manhattan in 1963 when Jinny was a teenager.
Massachusetts State Police said the fatal accident occurred around 3 p.m. when the truck made a right onto a street, where it struck Chalmers. Emergency personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.
Troopers identified the driver as a 62-year-old man. He was taken to a hospital following the crash.
Jinny worked for more than 20 years at Young Achievers K-8 Pilot School in the Boston area.
The Boston Globe reported that about 100 educators, former students and friends gathered Wednesday night for a candlelit vigil outside the home that Chalmers shared with her wife, Ilene Carver, an organizer for the Boston Teachers Union.
In a statement, Boston Public Schools called Jinny “a fierce advocate for students and families and a mentor and friend to many of us.”