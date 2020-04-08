A Junction City health center received more than $800,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help fight coronavirus.
Konza Prairie Community Health Center, a not-for-profit medical clinic, was awarded $816,905 as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, according to a press release from HHS. President Trump signed the act into law on March 27.
It is one of 19 health centers in Kansas to receive money as a result of the bill. Overall, health centers in Kansas received more than $15 million.
The funds are being distributed by the Health Resources and Services Administration, which supports more than 1,400 health centers throughout the country. The money is supposed to be use to detect, prevent, diagnose, and treat coronavirus and to maintain or increase health capacity and staffing levels.