A third of Riley County’s total coronavirus-related deaths have been recorded in January.
The Riley County Health Department reported 10 deaths this month, bringing the overall total count since the pandemic began to 30. One of those deaths, however, had a reporting lag and occurred on Dec. 16. According to department data, a majority of the deaths involved people about 70 or older.
January also saw all-time highs for hospitalizations at Ascension Via Christi Hospital, the highest being 23 on Jan. 13.
Riley County officials have said the more recent cases of COVID-19 have been linked to small holiday gatherings. Officials had expected the uptick from people visiting family in late December and early January.
The county recorded 1,017 new positive cases this month, leading to a total of 5,934 since March.
On Friday, Riley County confirmed 48 new cases since Wednesday, bringing the active total to 311. An additional 32 people recovered from the virus since Wednesday.
More recently, the health department has focused on vaccinating people 65 and older as part of its second phase of inoculating residents.
All licensed healthcare professionals had the opportunity to be vaccinated first before officials moved on to phase two, which also includes emergency first responders and those working with children and in care centers.
On Thursday, the health department moved its vaccine clinic from the Manhattan Fire Department headquarters to Pottorf Hall at CiCo Park. Last week, people reported traffic and crowding problems with the smaller area around the MFD headquarters.
Riley County Health Department staffers planned to administer 1,460 vaccinations to the community Thursday and Friday.
Amid these increases, the local county health order has remained the same for months, limiting mass gatherings to 50 and restricting operation hours and certain services for businesses. The most recent order, which went into effect Nov. 23, requires people in Riley County to wear face masks in public spaces indoors and outdoors when physical distancing is difficult to maintain.