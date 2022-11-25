Riley County magistrate judge James Kepple has been hired as Manhattan’s new municipal court judge.
City manager Ron Fehr announced this week that Kepple will start on Nov. 28 and replace Patrick Caffey, who will retire Dec. 9 after 40 years of service to the City of Manhattan Municipal Court.
“We are fortunate to have someone with Judge Kepple’s experience and qualifications right here in Manhattan,” Fehr said in a statement. “As we transition from Judge Caffey’s part-time status to Judge Kepple’s full-time position, we are grateful for Judge Caffey’s dedication to the community for the past 40 years and wish him well in his retirement.”
The municipal judge hears all cases brought into the Municipal Court, and has the power to bring before the Municipal Court all parties for trial upon complaints that are properly made.
In addition to presiding over Municipal Court, the judge sets bonds and reviews requests for appointed counsel, performs legal research as necessary to render opinions, and works with the court administrator and city attorney to “ensure the orderly, efficient, and fiscally responsible operation” of the court.
“I appreciate the opportunity to serve the community as municipal judge, and I look forward to working with Municipal Court staff and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth transition to a new judge,” Kepple said in a statement.
Kepple has served as a district magistrate judge for the 21st Judicial District in Riley County since 2017. Prior to that, Kepple was a district magistrate judge for the 24th Judicial District in Ness County from 1993 through 2017.
While living in Ness City, he also served as that city’s part-time municipal judge in 2016-2017. He served in a similar capacity for LaCrosse in 2001-2015.
A Kansas native, Kepple began his legal career as an associate attorney with Marhofer Law Office in Ness City, where he worked from 1985 through 1992.
He transitioned into government when he was appointed the part-time city attorney for Ness City in November 1991, serving in that position for one year.
Kepple holds a bachelor of science degree from Kansas State University and he earned his juris doctorate at Washburn University School of Law in Topeka.
He has been a member of the Kansas Bar Association since 1985, and also is an active member of the Riley County Bar Association and the Kansas District Magistrate Judges’ Association.