A new beverage co-packer in Manhattan signifies continued economic development and success for the community and state, Gov. Laura Kelly said Tuesday.
“We’re grateful to have Bev-Hub as part of our state’s exciting roster of businesses, and we look forward to the bright future here in Manhattan and here in Kansas,” Kelly said.
The Kansas governor stopped in Manhattan to tour the new Bev-Hub facility, formerly the home of Tallgrass Brewing Company, at 5960 Dry Hop Circle near Manhattan Regional Airport. The company produces beverages (mainly coldbrew coffee), cans, labels and more.
“(It’s) a win for Manhattan. It’s a win for Kansas,” Kelly said.
In addition, dozens of people gathered to attend the ribbon cutting ceremony to see the new renovated space.
“It’s a beautiful plant,” said Dan McDonald, Bev-Hub founder and chief executive officer. “More than we had ever dreamt of, hoped for. Super proud and thankful.”
Last October, Manhattan city commissioners approved an economic development package for the business, including a performance grant worth up to $240,500 for 37 jobs and a 10-year tax abatement on the facility expansion. The company will continue to pay taxes on the existing building.
Bev-Hub expanded to the city from Wichita.
The governor said Manhattan is an ideal place because people leaving Fort Riley could get a job and stay in the area. The connection with the food science industry at Kansas State University is an added bonus, she said.
“Bev-Hub is a Kansas home-grown company, so it’s a natural fit right here,” Kelly said.
Bev-Hub is investing over $25 million in the first year with $22 million going toward machinery.
“In addition to creating great jobs and investing millions of dollars, Bev-Hub is a tremendous example of the Kansas entrepreneurial spirit,” said Jason Smith, president and chief executive officer of the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce.
Kelly said it was an exciting day to usher in the new business.
“Not only is it a new company coming here to Manhattan, Kansas, but it’s also beyond state of the art,” she said. “That’s what is so exciting about what’s happening right now is that we’re growing really cutting-edge businesses in Kansas.”