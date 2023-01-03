It's a girl | Ascension Via Christi welcomes first baby of 2023 AJ Dome ajdome@themercury.com ajdome Author email Jan 3, 2023 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Dally Lou Norman was Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan's first newborn baby of 2023. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A new life was introduced to the world on New Year's Day in Manhattan.Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan announced its first newborn baby of 2023.Dally Lou Norman was born at 2:07 a.m. Sunday. Dally Lou weighed four pounds, six ounces at birth, and was 18 inches long.Dally Lou's mother is Sierra Norman of Herington.Hospital officials announced Dally Lou's birth on Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dally Lou Norman Ascension Via Christi Hospital Hospital Official Baby Birth Manhattan Long ajdome Author email Follow ajdome Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More from this section Report: Soon 100 million U.S residents will be on Medicaid 14 new Hispanic Americans sworn into Congress on Tuesday Economists, banks predict a recession in 2023 Latest News It's a girl | Ascension Via Christi welcomes first baby of 2023 USD 383 to consider extending pandemic plan through remainder of 2022-23 school year Police report for Jan. 3, 2023 OUR NEIGHBORS | Local artist's work shows versatility of metal Schartz, Moody among list of local Shrine Bowl participants Deuce Vaughn declares for NFL Draft Gangsta Boo, a former member of Three 6 Mafia, dies at 43 Jan. 6 panel shutting down after referring Trump for crimes Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEdward Seaton'Mellencamp' lays out triumphs, flaws of legendary rock musicianK-State falls to Alabama in Sugar Bowl after strong start2023 Kia EV6 GT first drive review: 576-HP electric thrill rideTwo Fort Riley soldiers sentenced to probation, jail in child sex caseSeaton Publications chairman, former Mercury publisher Edward Seaton dies at 79Patrick DembkowskiMartinez gets his curtain call at the Sugar BowlBoth Wildcat quarterbacks poised to see the field in Saturday's Sugar BowlLOOKING AHEAD | Notable Riley County cases include first-degree murder trial Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Sugar Bowl Preview 2022 Dec 29, 2022 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.