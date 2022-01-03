It's a boy | Ascension Via Christi welcomes its first baby of 2022 Staff reports Jan 3, 2022 16 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Rebecca Boatman and Bailey Bayes of Manhattan are all smiles after the birth of their son, Stetson, the first baby born at Ascension Via Christi Hospital in 2022. Junebug Photography Studio Stetson Wayne Bayes rests after his arrival into the world on Sunday. Photos by Junebug Photography Studio Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The community had to wait a day, but Ascension Via Christi Hospital’s first baby of 2022 arrived on Day 2 of the new year.Stetson Wayne Bayes was born at 1:52 p.m. Sunday at the hospital. He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was 19.25 inches long.His parents are Rebecca Boatman and Bailey Bayes of Manhattan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save More from this section Israel Will Give 4th COVID Shot to People Over 60, Health Workers Creative Planning Acquires Berno Financial Management +51 Most rural counties in Kansas Latest News USD 383 reinstates districtwide mask requirement Geary County hospital to close ICU, citing nursing shortage and 'fiscal' problems Manhattan animal shelter reopens to the public after COVID-related closure It's a boy | Ascension Via Christi welcomes its first baby of 2022 Ayoka Lee earns Player of the Week honors Mark Smith named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Document Prince Andrew claims prevents lawsuit is released RCPD launches online crime reporting Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-State guard Markquis Nowell misses Big 12 opener at Oklahoma1 person dies of COVID-19; 148 new cases reportedFormer Wildcat named 24th head coach of Butler Community CollegeAggieville finds new location for Little Apple Ball DropHere's how the K-State football team is handling coronavirus testing heading into the Texas BowlElise Ann BallardLOOKING AHEAD | New KSU president, declining enrollment, USD 383 construction and moreUSD 383 to consider return to district-wide mask requirement during special meeting Monday‘We want to win’: Collin Klein focused on beating LSU, not speculation on becoming Kansas State’s offensive coordinatorAllan Cyriacks Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Fort Riley Assistant Bulletin