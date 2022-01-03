The community had to wait a day, but Ascension Via Christi Hospital’s first baby of 2022 arrived on Day 2 of the new year.

Stetson Wayne Bayes was born at 1:52 p.m. Sunday at the hospital. He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was 19.25 inches long.

His parents are Rebecca Boatman and Bailey Bayes of Manhattan.