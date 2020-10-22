An unidentified person or a group of people filled the fountain in front of the Manhattan Town Center with soap late Tuesday or early Wednesday, causing the fountain to expel bubbles upon bubbles.
Eddie Eastes, parks and recreation director for the city, called this an act of vandalism, but officials did not file a police report with the Riley County Police Department, Eastes told The Mercury on Thursday. The fountain is on city property.
“It didn’t cause any damage, but it certainly caused a disruption to our normal services,” Eastes said.
It is considered vandalism because a person or group of people altered normal operations of a public piece, Eastes said.
“It was mischief,” Eastes said.
Eastes said officials will be winterizing the fountain soon by draining it and preparing it for the winter season.
Public information officer Vivienne Uccello told The Mercury this type of activity happens every once in a while in Manhattan.