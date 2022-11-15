islamic center open house 11142022
Informational posters about Islam stand in the Manhattan Islamic Center during an open house Saturday. The Islamic Center held its first open house since the pandemic began in 2020.

 Staff photo by AJ Dome

The Islamic Center of Manhattan welcomed the public into its space over the weekend.

The center hosted its first open house since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. Manhattan residents filtered in and out of the center on Saturday — without shoes to honor Muslim practices — to learn more about Islam and enjoy some homemade food representative of Muslim nations such as Afghanistan.