A Manhattan chiropractor charged with sex crimes appeared via Zoom on Tuesday in Riley County District Court.
Police arrested Clark Petersen, 64, Aug. 28 for 16 counts of sexual battery, two counts of rape and one count of lewd and lascivious behavior.
Petersen is accused of committing the crimes against five women between the ages 37 and 59 from 2018 to 2022 at Petersen Chiropractic, his office at 1419 Westport St. No. 109.
According affidavits The Mercury obtained, one victim said she had been a client for about 15 years. During an appointment, she said Petersen started was giving her hip and leg massages and then inserted his finger into her vagina without consent while she lay face down on the chiropractic table.
The Mercury doesn’t identify victims of sexual crimes.
After the alleged sexual assault of the patient, he continued with standard procedures. The victim said she questioned internally, “Is this part of the treatment?”
The victim first confided in her sister, who stayed the night at her house that evening. She initially assumed Petersen’s finger “just slipped in there” because she didn’t normally wear shorts to her appointments. Then, she realized what had occurred.
“His finger was in a place I don’t think it should be,” the woman said to her sister. “I was assaulted by my chiropractor.”
The woman told her husband a week later. He also occasionally visited Petersen as a client. He said Petersen always told him ahead of time where he would touch him and what the purpose is for the hand placement.
Petersen will next appear in court Oct. 3 for an attorney status hearing because attorney Barry Clark withdrew.