Col. Edgar Arroyo became the new commander of Irwin Army Community Hospital at Fort Riley in a change of command ceremony Friday.
Arroyo has served in various medical service leadership positions, including as commander of the Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. He most recently served at the U.S. Army Medical Logistics Command in Fort Detrick, Maryland.
Arroyo replaced Col. Ted Brown, who served as the hospital’s commander for two-and-a-half years.
“I am both honored and humbled as I consider the immense responsibilities inherent in this command,” Arroyo said. “I will ensure that the Big Red One is medically ready to ‘fight tonight.’”
In his next assignment, Brown will join the U.S. Army Human Resources Command at Fort Knox, Kentucky.
The 47-bed Fort Riley hospital opened in 2016. It provides care to Fort Riley and 1st Infantry Division units, as well as Army families and military retirees.
The hospital oversees five other outlying clinics: Farrelly, Custer Hill, Novosel Aviation, Caldwell Public Health Clinics and the Flint Hills Medical Home.