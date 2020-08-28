People in Manhattan have been doing lots of online shopping.
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, which largely kept people at home and out of stores through the spring and summer, the city of Manhattan saw a 10.6% increase in June 2020 sales compared to June 2019 with a boost from the internet.
The city had $10.77 million in sales that month based on the August sales tax report, which reflects June sales. That’s up $1.04 million from the $9.7 million collected during the same time period last year.
The Mercury calculates those figures using the city’s sales tax revenue information and the base sales tax rate for Manhattan of 8.95%, though the rate varies in parts of the city.
City manager Ron Fehr said the city’s internet sales revenue almost doubled in 2020. The city collected $348,254 in August 2020 and $188,000 in August 2019, Fehr said. That is an increase of 85%, or $160,254.
Using the 8.95% tax rate, internet-based sales went from $2.1 million in 2019 to $3.89 million in 2020, a $1.79 million increase.
Overall, the city collected $93,303 more in sales tax revenue in August compared to August 2019.
This August, the city collected $964,429, which is up from the $871,126 collected during August 2019.
Fehr also pointed out that overall sales tax revenue had decreased “substantially” between August 2018 and August 2019, with the city collecting $959,217 in 2018. Because it reflects June sales, Fehr said 2019 was down from 2018 because it was the first June without Country Stampede.
Country Stampede, now called Heartland Stampede, relocated to Topeka in 2019 but was canceled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Overall, the city’s sales tax revenue through August is $7.1 million, down $153,356 or 2.1% from the $7.3 million generated through August 2019.