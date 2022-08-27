Maddy Charlson has known Amy Payne for nearly three years, visiting and talking with Payne — in Charlson’s home — and sharing tales about the progress of her 3-year old son. Payne is occupational therapist with the Infant Toddler Services Network of Riley County, and she’s helped Brooks Charlson, Maddy Charlson’s 3-year-old son, as he’s grown from infancy.
“We became kind of like family,” Charlson said of Payne. “We were constantly communicating because I would send her pictures and update her.”
Infant Toddler Services has played a particularly vital role with the small children served by the program — children seeing the world open up after a lifetime, for them, of pandemic restrictions.
Charlson said she was a stay-at-home mom for some of the time that she worked with Payne.
“Sometimes she was my only (source of) outside of interaction, especially during the pandemic,” Charlson said.
Charlson’s son Brooks, diagnosed with Down syndrome, has recently moved on from Infant Child Services into preschool at the Manhattan-Ogden school district, now that he’s reached his third birthday. About 130 children from birth to 3 years old receive help from Infant Toddler Services of Riley County, Coordinator Mikah Karl said, and the staff generally evaluates more than 230 children each year.
This is the first year for the Infant Child Services office at Eugene Field Early Learning Center, after about a decade at Northview Elementary School. The service is designed to help children who have shown some possible signs of developmental delay by providing care in the child’s home. The core staff includes occupational therapists, speech language pathologists, early childhood interventionists and a physical therapist.
Karl said that the new proximity to USD 383’s preschool activities — many of which are located at Eugene Field — creates some chances to work with other educators.
“It gives us more teaming ability with the preschool staff,” Karl said.
Susie Higgins, a speech language pathologist with the program, noted a way the closeness can help create continuity for families.
“We do transition with kids to preschool, and some of our families are here, so it’s nice to be able to see them and their families,” Higgins said.
Karl said the school district, in addition to housing Infant Toddler Services of Riley County, supports the program in wide-ranging ways, providing fiscal oversight and other kinds of help. Infant Toddler Services draws on state and federal funding for its operation, and it’s part of a larger network of such services throughout the state.
Karl said staff members use play-based assessment to see if the children are eligible for services, and she noted that children who have already received outside diagnoses related to developmental delay can qualify for services.
It’s a free service, independent of income, and participation is always voluntary, Karl said.
“Early intervention is best, and we want to catch (problems) as quickly as we can,” said Macie Frey-Bussey, early childhood special education interventionist with the program.
Staff members say the pandemic leveled particularly tough challenges upon the toddlers and infants they serve since those children have been surrounded by pandemic restrictions since birth.
“Right now one of our biggest needs come from the fact that the children in our program have grown up primarily in a pandemic,” Higgins said. “So we’re really working on social skills and helping families figure out where to connect with other kids to help kids learn those social skills.”
Payne mentioned a number of activities that infants and toddlers missed during the pandemic.
“Library story times,” Payne said. “That was huge for parents and kids — all that connection.”
Interaction also dwindled in places like grocery stores, parks and other public spaces, eliminating greetings from adults and the chances to play with other children.
“The other thing in recent years is that kids are on screens more, and even more with the pandemic,” Higgins said.
So now, when staff members at Infant Toddler Services work with families, they look especially hard for ways caretakers can spot chances for learning in ordinary places — or seemingly ordinary places.
“Once you look at the grocery store as a language opportunity, you see it (open up),” Higgins said, noting an abundance of fruits and vegetables and aisles, all ripe to be touched and named.
“That’s the focus of our program, to try to get parents to see opportunities in every moment of the day,” Higgins said.
Karl said the staff members try to build on what families are doing already. A bath, for instance, can provide a good chance to work on talking that flows from vocabulary related to water.
“Little kids learn through context,” Karl said.
In addition to serving as coordinator, Karl is a speech language pathologist and an early childhood special education interventionist. She said the Infant Toddler Services staff members focus especially on categories such as motor skills, social-emotional development, self-help and communication.
Some families have used Infant Child Services in multiple spots in the state. Denise Long said her daughter Athena Long has received help from Infant Child Services of Riley County since June, when the family moved to Manhattan. The family had been using Shawnee County Infant Toddler Services TARC, in Topeka, before moving to the area.
Long described some of the interaction between her daughter, who has Down syndrome, and Higgins, a speech language pathologist.
“Susie and I work a lot with trying to extend her verbal skills,” Long said, noting that Higgins works with Athena to shape her mouth in different ways when she’s making sounds. Long said they encourage to make sounds resembling objects and animals around her, such as cars and ducks.
Athena is also learning American Sign Language.
“She understands what everybody is saying, but she communicates by sign,” Long said.
For Charlson, the work and play shared by her son Brooks and Payne, an occupational therapist, entailed much physical movement.
“We worked on lifting his head, and on sitting, and then crawling was a big one,” Payne said. “There was a lot of hands-on (activity) during each session, with (Payne) helping to teach him how to crawl and walk. We would set something up, like a rope, so he could hold onto it and walk across the room.”
Charlson said her daughter Scottie Charlson, who’s younger than Brooks, also would join in with the activities. Charlson said Payne worked with the entire family, asking about her husband’s work, and helping her daughter as she played with her son.
Long stressed that she knows families with infants and toddlers who don’t have diagnoses of conditions such as Down syndrome — but who could still benefit from the services. Karl said, too, that parents who have even preliminary concerns are welcome to get in touch.