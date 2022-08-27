Maddy Charlson has known Amy Payne for nearly three years, visiting and talking with Payne — in Charlson’s home — and sharing tales about the progress of her 3-year old son. Payne is occupational therapist with the Infant Toddler Services Network of Riley County, and she’s helped Brooks Charlson, Maddy Charlson’s 3-year-old son, as he’s grown from infancy.

“We became kind of like family,” Charlson said of Payne. “We were constantly communicating because I would send her pictures and update her.”