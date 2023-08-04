Incumbents for city commission led election fundraising, according to campaign finance reports released this week.
Candidates running for the Manhattan City Commission turned in their first round of contribution reports. The second round is in late October.
Candidates have raised about $30,000 in total, with Mayor Mark Hatesohl leading at $12,500. John Matta follows with $7,400 in donations.
The Mercury lists all donors who gave more than $200; no individual can give more than $500.
Mark Hatesohl
Nine people gave $500 to Hatesohl. Those people include Ward Morgan, Dennis Mullen, H. Philip Howe, Thomas Vilkanskas, Jan Eichman, Julie Hostetler, Lee Borck, Arthur DeGroat and commissioner Wynn Butler.
Hatesohl received $250 from state Rep. Mike Dodson. He accepted 14 other donations between $200 and $300 from individuals: Michael Butler ($200), Barbara Boettcher ($200), Randy O’Boyle ($200), Gail Urban ($245), Mark Hungerford ($200), Blake Bauer ($200), Tyler Holloman ($240), Mark Knackendoffel ($200) Karin Matta ($200), Jackie McClaskey ($250), Kent Glasscock ($250), Kimberly Kvasnicka ($200), Wililam Jorns ($200) and Kyle Bauer ($300).
Five business also gave $200 or more: BCC Development ($225), Bayer Cans ($225), Tarkio CD Disposal ($225), Willie’s Car Wash ($200) and Presidio LLC ($300).
John Matta
Six contributed $500 to Matta: Wynne Butler, H. Philip Howe, T.J. Vilkanskas, Scott Adams, Brent Bayer and Mike Hill. Butler, Howe and Vilkanskas also contributed to Hatesohl.
Eight others gave more than $200: Bart Thomas ($200), Rob Mohan ($250), Randy O’Boyle ($250), Mike Dodson ($250), Pat Butler ($300), Julie Hostetler ($250), Pamela Hatesohl ($200) and Kevin Ruggle ($250).
No donations over $200 were under a company name.
Peter Oppelt
Peter Oppelt has collected $6,200.
Oppelt’s biggest donors were Russ Briggs, who gave $500 from his personal account and $500 from Briggs Auto Group, Dennis Mullen ($500) and Rebecca Robinson ($500).
Dodson donated $250 to help Oppelt’s quest for city commission as well.
Along with Dodson, nine people gave more than $200 but less than $500. Those donors are Terry Holdren ($250), Gail Urban ($249), Kent Glasscock ($250), Lisa Sisley ($249), Scott Seel ($250), Blade mages ($250), Neil Horton ($225), Tyler Holloman ($200) and Jackie McClaskey ($250), who both gave to other candidates.
Oppelt had support from four companies along with Briggs Auto Group. Those businesses are Tarkio CD Disposal ($225), Bayer Construction ($225) and BCC Development ($225).
Susan Adamchak
Next is Susan Adamchak with $2,400.
Adamchak accepted one donation of $500 from Larry Costlow. She also collected money from Katha Hurt ($200), Kathleen and Michael Oldfather ($250), Larry and Gabrielle Weaver ($200), Janis and Steve Galitzer ($200), Shirley Hobrock ($200) and Cybil Perkins ($200).
Rosemary
Crumly-Loucks
Rosemary Crumly-Loucks raised $1,450.
Crumly-Loucks obtained one donation from Juda Barb-Jones for $200.
Karen McCulloh raised $30 and Darquel Brown had no stated donors.
The Mercury requested these documents from the Riley County Clerk’s Office.
Records for candidates Connor Knightley and Rafael Rodriguez Jr. were not included because Knightley did not submit his report, and Rodriguez filed an exemption since he won’t raise over $1,000.
Four seats on the city commission are available after former mayor Usha Reddi left for the Kansas Senate, and Wynn Butler and Linda Morse decided to retire after their terms.
Election Day is Nov. 7.