Incumbent Manhattan-Ogden school board member Karla Hagemeister received the most votes in the USD 383 board election as two newcomers join her on the board.
Hagemeister retained her seat with 4,543 votes, according to unofficial final results Tuesday.
Christine Weixelman had the second-highest vote total, with 4,356. Jayme Morris-Hardeman came third with 4,339 votes. Weixelman and Morris-Hardeman would replace Katrina Lewison and Jurdene Coleman, who both declined to run for re-election.
Hagemeister said this campaign was "much harder" than 2017, when she ran for the board for the first time.
"I now have a much bigger, fuller understanding of what it entails to be on the board," Hagemeister said. "This campaign has been much harder, for personal reasons and also for just the way campaigns are happening in 2021."
Hagemeister said she's excited to continue her work with the school board.
"I'm the kind of nerd that loves this stuff," Hagemeister said, "that loves what we do. I'm excited to have the opportunity to keep on doing that."
Morris-Hardeman said she was "very pleased" to see the 26.3% voter turnout in Riley County.
She is returning to public office after serving as a Manhattan city commissioner, from 2005 to 2007 and 2009 to 2011. In between those terms, she lost a re-election bid on a coin flip.
"This was my fourth campaign, and I've never had one that’s felt this contentious," Morris-Hardeman said. "There was more pressure with this election cycle than what I've felt previous times."
Six candidates vied for three open seats.
Teresa Parks finished fourth with 4,197 votes. Betty Mattingly-Ebert came fifth with 4,108 votes, and Steven Ruzzin rounded out the field with 3,751 total votes. There also were 51 write-in votes in this race.
