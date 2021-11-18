Even as attempts to potentially remove the Manhattan High School Indian mascot and imagery continues, the majority of the incoming Manhattan-Ogden school board prefers the status quo.
Board vice president Kristin Brighton led a conversation Wednesday among board members about the future of the MHS Indian image to “get everyone’s temperature” on the idea of potentially changing it, as well as prohibiting the use of humans or groups as mascots in the future.
To end the conversation, Brighton said she will attempt to gather a small working group of community members who are both in favor of and against keeping the MHS Indian imagery to ask them to discuss why they feel the way they do by Dec. 15. She said she knows this effort to gain informal consensus "may turn into a bust."
“In the spirit of trying to settle an argument, I’d like to at least try,” Brighton said.
Brighton told The Mercury Thursday she wants to see "if we can bring people closer together on this by addressing their real concerns, wants and fears."
However, she faces an incoming board where the majority has continued to state its opposition to removing the Indian from the high school's branding.
The two newest elected board members, Christine Weixelman and Jayme Morris-Hardeman, joined the discussion.
Weixelman, who remains in support of keeping the Indian image, said she thought the timing of the MHS Indian discussion seemed “very calculated” as it follows a contentious election.
“Some might argue that (the mascot) is not a political issue, but it is,” Weixelman said, adding that holding a discussion without a public comment period would “fracture” the community. The board did not take public comments on the mascot discussion Wednesday, as district officials said the goal was strictly for the board to consider the issue.
Weixelman said she would recommend enhancing Native American studies in the district, while keeping the Indian image.
“USD 383 could be the leading Kansas school district in this endeavor,” Weixelman said. “As a future board member, I would propose and implore you that we start where we all agree, and that’s providing the best opportunity for our children, and not eradicating an important part of our culture in Manhattan.”
Morris-Hardeman said one of her core values is increasing diversity, equity and inclusion wherever she is, and she would support exploring new options for the high school’s image and branding. She also suggested more in-depth Native American history should be included in the curriculum.
“To me, what could be most honoring to any peoples’ history is teaching that history,” Morris-Hardeman said. “Accurate history being taught in our schools about the land we live on and the people that lived here — to me, that’s absolutely crucial.”
In 2016, the USD 383 board, which included members Curt Herrman and Darell Edie, voted to enhance Native American curriculum at the high school while maintaining the Indian name and symbol. The high school offers a “Cultural and Ethnic Awareness” class as a social studies elective and includes discussions on various groups of people including Native, Black, Asian and Hispanic as well as religious groups.
However in July 2020, board members voted 4-3 to revisit ideas for changing the mascot, but officials said focusing on pandemic-related issues delayed further conversation.
Herrman said the MHS Indian was a “hot topic” when he first joined the school board 16 years ago, and at that time the board voted to not change the Indian image. He said he doesn’t feel the board needs to take up the issue for discussion again, as he felt the board he was on in 2016 came up with a good solution.
In addition to adding curriculum, the board in 2016 also voted to have an alternative physical mascot while keeping the Indian. In 2017, MHS students picked a wolf to serve as an on-field mascot for high school events. The school has yet to use the wolf costume that was purchased last year.
In 2018, the district had a dedication ceremony renaming the high school commons area after Frank Prentup. Prentup, who was of Native American descent, taught and coached at MHS from 1938 to 1941 and had the nickname “Chief.” The Indian mascot was adopted in 1940.
Edie said he felt board members have already talked about this subject "more than enough times” and that he would rather focus the board’s attention on closing gaps in student achievement.
Board member Brandy Santos said she also would like to spend more time addressing student achievement concerns, and she would want to honor the previous board’s decision to maintain the Indian image.
Board member Karla Hagemeister also supports removing the Indian imagery. She said she doesn’t think the board can “turn away from hard conversations because they’re hard or times are hard.”
“We still have a responsibility to have those hard conversations,” Hagemeister said. “We’re not here to do what makes us feel good, we’re not here to do what’s easy.”
In the end, Edie, Herrman, Santos and Weixelman remained against a change while Brighton, Hagemeister and Morris-Hardeman support removing the mascot.
The two exiting board members, board president Jurdene Coleman and Katrina Lewison, also spoke about their feelings. With their support, the current board is mostly in favor of the change, but it's not likely that members will vote before Morris-Hardeman and Weixelman join in January.
Coleman said she believes the board has been “very strategic and calculated” about when to add discussion topics to the agenda. She said it’s not a secret that she supports finding a new image and mascot to represent MHS. But as an exiting board member, she said she would prefer not to be involved in the process post-Wednesday’s discussion.
“I think … we are hard-pressed to continue talking about diversity, equity and inclusion, while sitting across the street from an Indian mascot and have students cheering ‘We are Indians’ when they are not,” Coleman said. “I would support revisiting it, but I don’t really want to be part of that conversation.”
Lewison, who joined the meeting by phone, said she would’ve liked to have raised the topic this summer, but she didn’t think it was appropriate at that time. She said the subject of the MHS mascot has been on her mind for a long time, and board members are now “at a crossroads.”
“We cannot talk out both sides of our mouth,” Lewison said. “To me, the next steps are very clear, and we adopt a policy as outlined by the Committee for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.”
In 2017, that committee, as directed by the board, provided recommendations for changing the high school’s branding and improving Native American curriculum.
In July, the Commission on Racial Equity and Justice, a commission created by Gov. Laura Kelly, recommended that all schools "review and eliminate" the use of Native American mascots, nicknames or imagery. But this is voluntary for schools to actually proceed.
No action was taken following the board’s discussion.