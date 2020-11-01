In a couple of years, St. Marys residents will have a towering, 12-story Romanesque-style cathedral in their midst.
The Society of Saint Pius X of St. Marys broke ground earlier in the summer for the $30 million Immaculata project, which aims to replace the original structure that burned down more than 40 years ago. It is on schedule to be completed by August or September 2022 and has raised nearly $27 million of its goal to date.
There is limited seating in the society’s current chapel, so it holds mass six times a day on Sunday to accommodate its approximately 4,000 parishioners who attend on the weekends.
The new space is designed to seat more than 1,500 people and the main floor alone stands at 30,000 square feet. The aesthetic will be a callback to the churches of medieval Europe. The parish church will sit in a wide open field near the society’s cemetery, adjacent to the St. Mary’s Academy and College campus.
“The intention of a church building is the construction of a place where man can get away from what is normal, what is usual, what is casual and where men can find something that is lasting,” said Fr. Jürgen Wegner, district superior of the U.S. District of the society, in a video detailing the project. “Something that is remaining over a long period of time. A church has to be a building where the man gets a sense of eternity.”
Not only will the new church provide a much larger space for its growing body of parishioners, local officials believe the cathedral, which will be the largest church the society has ever built, will serve as a boon to the economic development of the entire area.
“I don’t think there’s any precedence for this,” Jack Allston, Pottawatomie County Economic Development director, said. “This is going to be the largest cathedral in the state of Kansas.”
Allston’s office is working on acquiring a grant to fund an economic impact analysis on the project. He said there is a possibility of hundreds of people moving to St. Marys and neighboring area, invigorating housing, entrepreneurial and general development opportunities.
The population in Pottawatomie County is already projected to grow, but the development of the church offers a new and different possibility. Officials expect about 36,500 people to live in the county by 2044, which is about a 47% increase from today. Most of the projected growth can be contributed to developments in or near Manhattan, such as the completion of the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility.
Allston said he sees entrepreneurship in the county as one of the of the areas the church could impact the most.
“The society has a strong sense of grace, and that sense of grace gives them an entrepreneurial spirit,” Allston said. “That spirit of entrepreneurship leads to more business start ups. I think you’ve probably heard that new immigrants start up new businesses more than people who’ve been here for generations. Well, the Pius the 10th has that sort of spirit.”
Fr. Patrick Rutledge, rector of the church and president of the college, said in a recent project update that there has been “enormous” support from those outside of St. Marys, and the project has received donations from other states and countries.
“I think people realize that this project was very dear to the Archbishop’s heart, and they see its importance as an act of devotion to the Immaculate Heart of Mary,” he said.
Construction workers are currently doing concrete and steel work and will move onto masonry in the spring.
St. Mary’s was originally a Jesuit mission for Native Americans founded in 1848, until it became a men’s college in 1869. The college closed in 1931, becoming a Jesuit Seminary until 1967. The society then bought the property about a decade later in 1978, establishing the St. Mary’s Academy and College. A fire burned down the original Immaculata church not long after the society bought the property, however, and parishioners moved to a temporary location as the society rebuilt a proper church.