The Konza United Way is encouraging people to eat at Manhattan restaurants as part of an effort to help local businesses rebound from the pandemic while benefitting some of the agency’s initiatives.
The organization is offering “passports” for Restaurant Week, running June 11-20. Twenty Manhattan-area eateries are offering special deals for the week, including AJ’s NY Pizzeria, Tallgrass Taphouse, Liquid Art Winery, and Moe’s Original BBQ. A full list is included below.
Konza United Way CEO Tara Claussen said this is the organization’s inaugural Restaurant Week, and she anticipates it will become a “strong annual event.”
“Always as a nonprofit, we’re focused on the community as whole, and we’re interested in ways to bring awareness and attention to needs in the community,” Claussen said. “We want to get people involved in ways where they can make difference.”
Each of the 20 restaurants made a donation to the Konza United Way for involvement in the event, and some will share a portion of their proceeds with the agency to support improvements to local education opportunities, financial literacy and healthcare needs.
To take part in the promotion, people can make a $5 donation to receive their restaurant passport. Those can be picked up at one of the participating eateries, the Konza United Way office at 555 Poyntz Avenue Suite 269, or the Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce office at 501 Poyntz.
People who choose to take part in the program will get access to food and drink specials throughout the week via a QR code on the passport.
They also will be eligible to win one of several prize packages, including a “staycation” at Prairiewood Retreat and K-State football tickets with access to the athletic director’s suite.
For dining in, people will ask their server to stamp or sign their passport. For take-out, food orders will have a sticker that they will use to mark their passports.
After June 20, passports must be turned in at one of the restaurants or offices. People also can send a photo of their passport to restaurantweek@konzaunitedway.org. The more stamps or stickers a person has, the higher their chances are of winning a prize. The organization will announce prize winners in early July.
Claussen said this is a comprehensive approach to helping the Manhattan area move beyond the pandemic’s effects.
“We want to be inclusive to everyone, whether you’re at point where you’re a significant philanthropist or at the beginning of your philanthropy journey,” Claussen said.
Claussen said there is no monetary goal.
“Any of the donations we receive as part of Restaurant Week will go into our community impact fund and be an investment back into Manhattan and our partner agencies to make a difference,” Claussen said.
Claussen said Manhattan-area eateries are highly regarded across the state, and Restaurant Week will be a “win-win situation” for residents and the local culinary scene.
“I think we’re all ready to be involved in opportunities to interact with one another face to face,” Claussen said. “What better way to reconnect with each other than over food.”
The eateries participating in Restaurant Week are:
• AJ’s NY Pizzeria
• Bluestem Grill
• Bourbon and Baker
• Coco Bolo’s
• Cox Brothers BBQ
• Guilty Biscuit
• Houlihan’s
• Kite’s Bar and Grill
• LABCo Market and Restaurant
• Liquid Art Winery
• Manhattan Brewing Company
• Moe’s Original BBQ
• Mr. K’s
• Nico’s Little Italy
• Old Chicago
• Pizza Ranch
• Powercat Sports Grill
• Rocking K’s
• Tallgrass Taphouse
• Wine Dive