A new event in Downtown Manhattan Saturday aimed to introduce people, especially young kids, to numerous branches of science.
Kansas Science Fest, a new organization in Manhattan that includes some K-State connections, held a street fair along Poyntz Avenue on Saturday. The event featured booths offering activities to demonstrate scientific fields like geology, biology, chemistry and engineering. Sherry Fleming, director of the Johnson Cancer Research Center, said community outreach is important to give people a deeper understanding of the variety of skills that can be applied to scientific research.
“Everybody can do science,” Fleming said.
This was the inaugural Kansas Science Fest, and the organization plans for an annual event. Several K-State science and engineering departments, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility hosted booths. At one, chemical engineering students demonstrated the functions of hydrogels, polymers that don’t dissolve in water. Another used images and a coloring station with neon markers to demonstrate bioluminescence in fish. Several used microscopes so kids could get a close look at things like microbes and mosquitoes.
Biology professor Kristin Michel said studying mosquitoes can help people learn more about diseases they might pass on to humans but also aids in the development of pesticides.
The Johnson Center’s booth also included a microscope to look at cancer cells. People could compare normal, healthy cells to melanoma cells.
“They can look at them and see the difference in color, and the differences in what they actually look like,” Fleming said.
She said outreach events give an opportunity for people to learn more about all aspects of each scientific field. Some people might not think they’re good at science, she said, but maybe their skills would be applicable in some way. Fleming said she knows a dance student working with chemotherapy patients.
“A lot of students that are really good in art may not think they can do cancer research, but engineering uses a lot of art,” she said.
At a geology booth, K-State graduate students showed kids different type of rocks and explained how they form and where they are found. Some samples showed evidence of when Kansas was underwater millions of years ago. One formed around a clamshell, another was made of snail shells, and another was formed by coral.
Camden Hatley, geology graduate student at K-State, said events like Science Fest are a good chance to show off what geology is and how it is used in the real world. Alex Bearden, a fellow geology graduate student, said the science is useful both globally and locally when it comes to understanding how people and the environment can affect the physical earth.
“Having people be better educated is important as we go forward,” “We need more geologists and earth scientists.”