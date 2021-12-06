People wear Santa hats and beards in Aggieville for the inaugural Santa Con on Saturday morning. A few dozen participants joined to walk the length of Aggieville before heading to Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar for milk, cookies, and prizes. Participating Santas were asked to bring a toy, and proceeds were donated to Toys for Manhattan.
Local Santa Clauses got an early start on toy deliveries Saturday.
The Aggieville Business Association hosted its first-ever Santa Con at Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar. About 30 people participated in the two-block walk while wearing Santa hats and beards. Organizers asked participants to bring an unwrapped toy to donate to Toys for Manhattan.
About a dozen motorcyclists with the ABATE of Kansas District 15 provided toy pick-up and delivery via their Harley-Davidsons. ABATE District 15 representative Tony Roberts said this event is more for the children than anybody else.
“There’s multiple disadvantaged families that need a little bit of assistance, and this is just one little part that we can do for them,” Roberts said.
Event organizer Theresa Hougland said she and other staff at the Aggieville Business Association were drumming up ideas for events to help make Manhattan more of a holiday destination. She said they got the idea for Santa Con from other cities around the country holding conventions for people dressed as Santa. However, she said most of the similar events they found were heavy on alcohol, which wasn’t going to work for this event.
“We were like, ‘Alright, we can’t do that, so let’s turn it into something that’s actually helpful for the community,’” Hougland said. “I came across Toys for Manhattan, and I said, ‘Yup, I want to have an event that supports a local charity, during the holidays, here in Manhattan.’”
Hougland said she originally wanted to pair a 5K run with the toy drive but decided a walk would be a simpler way to get people together.
Organizers offered milk and cookies provided by Insomnia Cookies to those who participated. There were also prize giveaways, including gift cards and holiday baskets.
Hougland said she “couldn’t exactly tell” how many toys that participants donated, but The Mercury estimated more than 50 toys piled on a table at Johnny Kaw’s, with more picked up by ABATE District 15 bikers along their route through Manhattan Saturday.
Hougland said discussions about the second-annual Santa Con are already starting to happen. She said she’ll be working to get more involvement from Kansas State University students and others around the community for next year’s event.
“I would say it was a small success,” Hougland said. “I’m excited to take all of the toys that we’ve collected to (Toys for Manhattan). We’ve also had numerous cash donations, for people that could and could not make it, so that’s really awesome too.”