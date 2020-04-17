The Manhattan-Ogden school district is now a few weeks into its continuous learning plan, and mobile hotspots meant for giving internet access to families without it have seen very high use of data, even though the district has only distributed a fraction of the hotspots it rented.
The Kansas Department of Education earlier this week signed off on the school district’s continuous learning plan. Their approval waives the typical requirement that students attend in-person classes for 1,116 hours.
In exchange, the district must put in place a plan that shows how it will continue to offer classes via alternative methods, ensure equity in its learning services and pay employees through the end of the school year, among other requirements.
Mike Ribble, director of technology, said the district has distributed 791 iPads and 200 hotspots for seventh through 12th grade students as of Thursday. The district in late March opted to rent 1,500 mobile data hotspots for six months for $382,500 before the district had finalized its continuous learning plan that limited online learning to secondary students.
Ribble said he’s been surprised by the cumulative data usage of the devices, which each have a 3 GB monthly limit. The district has a total data pool of 27 TB, or 27,000 GB, for six months.
“Just to give you an idea of how much that is, our entire district has a 10 GB connection, and we only use about 1 GB a day,” he said. “And they’re using 20 GB out in their homes (daily).”
The only internet traffic on the devices should be for school-related work, as the district has blocked access to other websites like streaming services. However, students who are using the hotspots for video meetings burn through data quickly, using almost 1 GB in an hour when using streams with the highest video quality.
Ribble said the district will revisit how it uses the devices in an attempt to lower the data usage, although he said the technology team calculates that the data caps, as they are currently, should be enough to get the district through the end of the school year and possibly the beginning of next school year, if needed.
Should the district get to a point where it uses up its data, Ribble said the district could purchase additional data, but he said with plans for the fall not yet set, the district doesn’t need to make that decision immediately.
The contract for the mobile hotspots includes a clause that allows the district to suspend the data caps over the summer. The district also shuts internet off for the hotspots between midnight and 6 a.m.
School board member Katrina Lewison questioned Ribble on why the district still hasn’t handed out the majority of the hotspots it ordered. Ribble pointed out that only secondary schools are doing online instruction, and his department has not been ordered to hand devices out to elementary school students, which had been a possibility when the district ordered 1,500 devices in late March.
On Friday, superintendent Marvin Wade told The Mercury that the district will roll out some of its remaining mobile hotspots to kindergarten through sixth grade students, and details will be announced in the next week.
The district announced Thursday that its Summer STEM Institute for sixth through eighth graders will be online, and it will distribute mobile hotspots to some fifth and sixth graders as well.
As for the rest of the school year, Wade said the district is planning on one more packet for elementary schools, although those packet will be mailed, rather than schools offering pickup dates. He said the education plan for the rest of the school year will be largely similar to what parents have already seen from the learning plan.
“Teachers and other staff are also adjusting online content and delivery based upon how well their students are adapting,” he said. “Although staff are accustomed to differentiating instruction, we have noticed the types of needs -and those with these needs- has changed somewhat as the result of our virtual delivery model.”
Other operations
Ribble and other administrators discussed with the school board on Wednesday how they are handling operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lew Faust, director of business services, said the district was notified by KSDE that the department will distribute federal COVID-19 stimulus aid to schools at about 67% of their Title I funding. Faust calculated that would be about $669,000 for Manhattan-Ogden.
Michelle Sullivan, assistant director of child nutrition, said the department has served more than 81,000 meals since school buildings were closed for the rest of the semester. The department served the most meals it had on Wednesday, when it fed 2,833 students, or 5,666 meals. That’s 334 meals less than what the district serves on a typical school day, Sullivan said.
She said the district is starting to run into a few supply chain issues, as some items necessary to qualify for the federally funded free meal program are in short supply.
This week, the department started serving meals only on Mondays and Wednesdays, although on those days, they are still handing out meals for the other days, Sullivan said. The move was to minimize the need to go out and decrease potential virus exposure for families and staff.
The board heard from representatives of each school level. Elisabeth Nelson, director of early learning, said her teachers have focused on helping parents figure out how to continue learning at home. Part of that has been teaching parents how to use household items as educational play items, and the district provided packets of books, paper and crayons for each early learning family.
Kathy Stitt, Amanda Arnold principal, said elementary teachers have been meeting across schools to plan their continuous learning packets, since that material is the same across the district. Each elementary school principal has taken a grade to oversee and facilitate meetings between those teachers.
Tracy Newell, principal at Eisenhower Middle School, said his school and Anthony Middle School have still been working out their continuous learning processes, since their schools have had to adapt online learning. The schools have split up their weeks to allow teachers to offer office hours based on subjects, while allowing time for staff and departmental meetings.
At the high school level, principal Michael Dorst said online learning has gone smoothly. He said stress across teachers and students peaked last week, and the school is now ahead of the learning curve of adapting to alternative learning. Still, it can be challenging balancing high school work when classes are capped at 30 minutes per class, he said, especially with Advanced Placement classes or other specialized subjects.